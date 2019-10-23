Atwater police seek public’s help to ID person who partially bit off man’s ear in restaurant fight

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Atwater are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who partially bit a man’s ear off in a fight at a restaurant.

Atwater Police said the fight happened on October 19 at around 8:40 p.m. at the Almond Tree Lounge on 1490 Sycamore Ave. The altercation between two males led to one of the involved parties being treated medically after his ear was partially bitten off by the other male.

Witnesses described the person as a Hispanic man in his 20s standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was reported to have a thin mustache, long hair that was in a ponytail and answered to the name “J.D.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vierra at 209-357-6395.

