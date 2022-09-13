ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers.

Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless.

Police say lifesaving efforts were attempted and fortunately, officers were able to revive the child. The child was transported to a local hospital.

Police say an investigation has indicated that the incident was an accidental drowning. No charges are pending.

Police officers wanted to stress that even though the summer swimming season is coming to a close, it is important for pool owners to practice pool safety, teach children to swim, and make sure that access to pools is controlled by alarms and physical barriers.