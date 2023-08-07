MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old man was killed after hitting a tree Sunday afternoon in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 59 south of Turlock Road.

Investigators say the driver from Atwater was driving a Honda Del Sol and attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling at 80mph.

For unknown reasons, CHP says the driver lost control of the car and collided with a tree. Investigators say due to the force of the impact, he died at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation, CHP says.