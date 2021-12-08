Atwater man arrested for burglary, linked to other nearby break-ins, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say an Atwater man has been arrested following a break-in, that has been connected to other break-ins in the area.

Tuesday at about 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 500 block on East Bellevue Road. Officers say they found evidence of a break-in as well as a fire being set in the building.

Other evidence found linked the incident to other break-ins at the same business complex over the last several days, investigators say.

Authorities say security footage at the building helped officers identify the suspect as Marcus Pulliam. After a follow-up investigation, police arrested Pulliam on one count of burglary and one count of arson.

Pulliam was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Officers say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking the public for any additional information or video taken in the area at the time.

