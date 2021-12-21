Atwater Castle Air Museum receives first historic aircraft from Hawaii, 4 more still on the way

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five historic aircraft have been shipped from Hawaii to the Castle Air Museum in Atwater following the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Tuesday, the Castle Air Museum received the first historic aircraft from the former naval aviation museum in Oahu, Hawaii. The first aircraft is a Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Cobra, which served in the middle east.

The five aircraft were once a part of the Naval Air Museum Barber’s Point, which closed its doors in 2019.

The addition was made possible after the Pasha-Hawaii Shipping Company helped pay $150,000 in ocean shipping costs to transport the warbirds.

