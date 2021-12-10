Atwater Castle Air Museum receives 5 historic aircraft from Hawaii following 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five historic aircraft are being shipped from Hawaii to the Castle Air Museum in Atwater following the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The five aircraft were once a part of the Naval Air Museum Barber’s Point which closed its doors in 2019. On Wednesday, two of the five aircraft, a Cobra and a Seahawk helicopter were loaded onto a ship headed to Atwater.

The Pasha-Hawaii Group is underwriting $150,000 in ocean shipping costs to transport the warbirds, plus four other containers filled with artifacts to the Castle Air Museum.

Executive Director of the Castle Air Museum Joe Pruzzo said he was overwhelmed by generosity as the aircraft make their way to Atwater.

“Just overwhelmed by the generosity and the belief in preserving our historical artifacts for future generations,” Pruzzo said. “It resonates with many, many people; including people who can preserve our heritage.”

The first two helicopters should be arriving in San Diego within about five days and then will be transported to the North Valley.