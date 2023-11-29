ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Castle Air Museum officials announced on Wednesday they will kick off the Christmas season on Saturday with a Tree lighting ceremony.

Event organizers say visitors can sample a wide variety of coffees, finger foods, hot chocolate, plus other holiday goodies from the Copper Wings Cafe located in the Museum’s Gift Shop while they wait to tell Santa what is on their Christmas wishlist.

They say visitors are encouraged to donate a new unwrapped toy. People can receive a 10% discount on their Christmas Shopping in the Museum’s gift store, from aviation apparel to books, models, toys, and much more.

Castle Air Museum is located at 5050 Santa Fe Drive in Atwater and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Tree lighting ceremony will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.