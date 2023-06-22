ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Castle Air Museum received a $4 million dollar donation from a Colorado donor and other individuals to help the museum move forward with the Aviation Pavilion Project, says Castle Air Museum officials on Wednesday.

The Aviation Pavilion Project is a repository to bring under cover some of the rare and historically significant aviation treasures at the Museum, while also serving as a place to host large gatherings and to be an all-weather destination.

Castle Air Museum officials say the donations came from a Colorado donor, a Northern California family, and an individual. These donations will help the Castle Air Museum with the selection of a Project Manager.

The Project Manager will help to select the proper site at the Museum and will identify what utilities are going to be required so that the project can launch.

Officials explain the project will still require additional funding to complete all of its phases, which include additional amenities in the structure of approximately 80,000 square feet with a 12-inch thick concrete slab to accommodate the weight of the aircraft.

Castle Air Museum encourages the public, including businesses, to join them and donate to their project while reminding them their donations are tax deductible since the museum is a non-profit organization.

If interested in donating or in more information about the project, people can visit their website and click on “Support Us”.