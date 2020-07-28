KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Atwater and Coalinga stand firm on ‘essential business’ ruling, despite threat of no COVID-19 relief funds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATWATER, California (KSEE) – A packed Atwater City Council meeting Monday saw many residents support the council’s decision to stand by its declaration that Atwater is a sanctuary city for businesses – despite the state’s threat that it would withhold coronavirus relief funds in response.

The council’s ruling allows businesses to remain open during the state-issued shelter-at-home order.

State leaders in Sacramento threatened to withhold more than $300,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds if Atwater did not rescind its sanctuary order.

Atwater Mayor Paul Creighton says the city is already prepared for that.

“In anticipation of all this, we balanced next year’s budget and took aggressive forward-thinking steps based on the assumption that no money would flow from the state and that no help would come from Sacramento,” said Mayor Paul Creighton.

In a separate vote Monday night, Coalinga City Council also reaffirmed its resolution that deemed all businesses in the city essential.

The decisions by both Atwater’s and Coalinga’s city council prompted the state to send both cities a letter informing them that they would not receive coronavirus relief money because they violated the state’s emergency order.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know