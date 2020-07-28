Atwater and Coalinga stand firm on ‘essential business’ ruling, despite threat of no COVID-19 relief funds

ATWATER, California (KSEE) – A packed Atwater City Council meeting Monday saw many residents support the council’s decision to stand by its declaration that Atwater is a sanctuary city for businesses – despite the state’s threat that it would withhold coronavirus relief funds in response.

The council’s ruling allows businesses to remain open during the state-issued shelter-at-home order.

State leaders in Sacramento threatened to withhold more than $300,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds if Atwater did not rescind its sanctuary order.

Atwater Mayor Paul Creighton says the city is already prepared for that.

“In anticipation of all this, we balanced next year’s budget and took aggressive forward-thinking steps based on the assumption that no money would flow from the state and that no help would come from Sacramento,” said Mayor Paul Creighton.

In a separate vote Monday night, Coalinga City Council also reaffirmed its resolution that deemed all businesses in the city essential.

The decisions by both Atwater’s and Coalinga’s city council prompted the state to send both cities a letter informing them that they would not receive coronavirus relief money because they violated the state’s emergency order.

