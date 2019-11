TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A rider on an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a solo collision Saturday night inside the Tule River Reservation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. along a section of Cow Mountain Road overlooking the South Fork of Tule River.

No other information was available.

