ATV crash leaves man dead, 5-year-old boy injured in Fresno County

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed and a child was left with major injuries following an ATV crash early Tuesday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after midnight, officers were called out to the area of Fowler and Elkorn avenues after someone reported that an ATV had crashed near a vineyard orchard.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Roman Alvarado dead in a dirt area and a 5-year-old boy walking around with major injuries.

The CHP says the child was on the back of a quad when the man lost control of it and flipped it over, ejecting them both from the vehicle. Officers say neither one was wearing a helmet.

The child was flown by helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, but no other updates have been given on his condition.

Officers are still working to figure out what caused the man to lose control of the quad but currently do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.