FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified Schools District announced the beginning of enrollment for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.

Families are encouraged to complete the registration requirements and enroll their students this spring for a smooth start to the school year, which will begin on Monday, Aug. 14.

FUSD says research shows that children’s brains and bodies develop rapidly in the first five years of life and that early childhood is the best time to establish a strong foundation for learning.

“Our Family Goal, adopted by our board of education is to increase opportunities for our families to engage in their students’ education, and that starts with our youngest learners,” said Bob Nelson, Fresno Unified Superintendent.

Transitional kindergarten (TK) is open to students turning five between Sept. 2 and April 2. Children who are five on or before Sept. 1 qualify for kindergarten.

District officials added that enrollment is also open for dual language programs so the students can learn English or Hmong.

Dual immersion programs are offered at select schools. In this program, students learn to speak, read and write in two languages.

Click here to register your students.