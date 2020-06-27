Athletic competitions cancelled for fall 2020 at Fresno City, Clovis Community, Reedley College, and others

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Athletic competitions at ten Central Valley-based colleges will not take place in the fall 2020 semester.
The statement by the Central Valley Conference was issued Friday. The CVC made the announcement on behalf of:
- Fresno City College
- Clovis Community College
- Reedley College
- Columbia College, Sonora
- Merced College
- Porterville College
- Taft College
- West Hills College Coalinga
- West Hills College Lemoore.
Although a member of the Central Valley Conference, the College of the Sequoias posted on Twitter that it still plans to compete.
College officials say the competition in the 2020-21 season has been contingent on the ongoing COVID-19 conditions. Citing the current statewide COVID-19 statistical trend and the ability to protect student-athletes and employees, the decision was made to cancel fall 2020’s athletic competitions.
In its announcement, Reedley College says that there is a slight chance of fall sports moving to the spring semester, but it is unlikely.
All fall athletes will retain their year of eligibility and the spring 2021 athletic season is not affected by the decision.
