Photo of Abel Robles provided by the Los Banos Police Department.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for a man who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., officials said Abel Robles walked away from his home near Sunburst Street and Citrus Avenue.

Investigators said Robles is considered an at-risk missing person because he suffers from undisclosed medical conditions.

Robles was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and dark-colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Robles’ whereabouts is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at (209) 827-7070.