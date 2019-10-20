At least one occupant rescued after fire causes extensive damage to Selma home

Breaking News
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one occupant had to be rescued by crews Saturday from a house fire in Selma, Cal Fire Fresno County said.

Firefighters from Selma Fire Department and Cal Fire Fresno County responded to the blaze around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Betty Lane and Dockery Avenue, Cal Fire spokesman Seth Brown said. The house sustained extensive damage and the American Red Cross was called to provide shelter to the occupants.

This story will be updated.

