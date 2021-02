MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed early Saturday morning in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 3:20 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Arburua Road. The vehicle had went off the righthand side and overturned before landing on its wheels.

No other information was available.