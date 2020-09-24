At least 1 killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 99 in Pixley

PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian along Highway 99 in Pixley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers at 4:50 a.m. received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian along northbound Highway 99 near Avenue 96.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for approximately two hours as emergency crews worked the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

