CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic collision near Caruthers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 9:05 a.m. involving a pickup truck and a sedan that had overturned in the area of Kamm and Marks avenues.

No other information was immediately available.

