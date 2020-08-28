At least 1 killed in traffic crash involving big rig near Bass Lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed Friday in a traffic collision involving a big rig near Bass Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:41 a.m. along Beasore Road, about two miles north of Road 274, involving a big rig with a tanker trailer that went down an embankment.

No other information was immediately available.

