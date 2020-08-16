At least 1 killed in solo vehicle rollover along Hwy 198 in west Fresno County hills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed Saturday afternoon in a solo vehicle rollover crash along Highway 198 in the westside hills of Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 198 near the Parkfield Grade, just west of Coalinga.

No other information was immediately available.

