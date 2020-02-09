At least 1 killed in solo vehicle crash along Highway 41 in Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed early Sunday morning in a solo vehicle crash along Highway 41 in Coarsegold, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Morava Road when a caller told dispatch they saw a vehicle overcorrect and crash into some trees, the CHP said. The vehicle had overturned onto its side and started to smoke.

At least one fatality was later reported, the CHP said.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.

