At least 1 killed in Merced County rollover crash, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed Sunday morning in a solo vehicle rollover crash in rural Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 8:20 a.m. involving an overturned gray Ford Mustang along Sandy Mush Road just east of Healy Road. One person was said to have been trapped under the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.