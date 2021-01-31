Madera man killed after vehicle drives off roadway in Fresno County foothills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera man was found dead Sunday after their vehicle went off the road while driving in the Fresno County foothills, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers around 8 a.m. received a report of a solo vehicle crash along Auberry Road near Rock Hill Lane, said spokesman Mike Salas. An Acura TL that crashed into a rock was found down a short embankment.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old man from Madera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that the driver was heading west on Auberry Road when he lost control of the Acura for unknown reasons and went off the road, Salas said. The crash was believed to have occurred sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

It is unknown if alcohol, drugs or a medical condition was a factor in the collision.