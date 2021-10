FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Assistance League of Fresno are holding their 4th annual holiday preview event Wednesday.

The event goes from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The event raises money for the organization’s various philanthropic projects.

The holiday preview event is inside the Assistance League of Fresno Thrift Boutique located at 4771 Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA.

Tickets will be available the day of the event for $12 cash only.