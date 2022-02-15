Assemblymember’s redistricting plan gives ‘no accountability’ to Fresno County voters

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno-area state assemblymember has proposed a bill to take the job of redistricting Fresno County from its supervisors – and give it to a citizen’s commission.

The legislation announced on Tuesday and submitted by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula would establish the “County of Fresno Citizens Redistricting Commission” to draw the boundary lines of Fresno County Supervisorial districts – instead of the supervisors themselves. The Fresno County Board of Supervisors selected a new district map In November, which is expected to remain in place for ten years.

If approved, Arambula’s AB 2030 would create a 14 member commission which would have to be created by Dec. 31, 2030. A series of qualifications for members are listed in the text of the legislation.

“Fresno County must have an independent citizens redistricting commission that will seriously listen to the voices of people demanding representation that truly reflects their communities and will address their issues,” said Arambula in a statement. “Our county is changing, and Latinos now make up the majority of the population.”

However, Fresno County officials responded to the proposal highlighting that the map selected in November “complies with the Federal Voting Rights Act and the U.S. and California constitutions, is contiguous, and to the extent practicable, keeps communities of interest, cities and census designated places undivided.”

The statement from Fresno County also critiques AB 2030 itself, adding that the proposed legislation fails to recognize that the process must consider all communities of interest and constituents.

For example, the sponsor of this legislation promoted a map that, if adopted, would have had a substantial urban influence, potentially minimizing the voice of small rural communities. An Independent Redistricting Commission with no accountability to the voters would take this important process out of the hands of the people. Fresno County

The assembly bill was introduced on Monday and is yet to be heard in committee.