Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula to host town hall to discuss actions to fight COVID-19

Local News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula will host a Facebook town hall Friday to discuss the actions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Fresno County.

According to Arambula’s office, the crisis is severely afflicting essential workers, especially in the rural communities of Fresno County and in the health care systems.

“As of July 22 update, Fresno County reported that 11,412 people have been infected by COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year. Hundreds of these people have needed hospital care, and 104 have died,” Arambula said.

“As a doctor and public servant, I cannot stand by and see people suffering or dying while Fresno County supervisors don’t do everything in their power to combat this. We must slow the spread and provide services that bring this fire under control. If we work together, we can battle this virus with a stronger force and conviction and, ultimately, save lives.”

Viewers can watch the town hall at 9 a.m. on Friday, on Assemblymember Arambula’s Facebook page.

