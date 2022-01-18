Assemblymember Adam Gray announces congressional campaign

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Assemblymember Adam Gray announced that he will campaign to represent the newly-created 13th Congressional District, according to a press release on Tuesday.
The 13th Congressional District represents all of Merced County, and portions of the counties of Stanislaus, Madera, and Fresno.
“Today I am incredibly proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Gray. “For nearly a decade, I have had the distinct privilege of representing my hometown and the communities I love in the State Assembly.”