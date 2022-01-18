Assemblymember Adam Gray announces congressional campaign

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Assemblymember Adam Gray announced that he will campaign to represent the newly-created 13th Congressional District, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Photo of California’s 13th Congressional District provided by We Draw The Lines CA

The 13th Congressional District represents all of Merced County, and portions of the counties of Stanislaus, Madera, and Fresno.

“Today I am incredibly proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Gray. “For nearly a decade, I have had the distinct privilege of representing my hometown and the communities I love in the State Assembly.”