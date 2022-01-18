Assemblymember Adam Gray announces congressional campaign

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by representatives of Assemblyman Adam Gray

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Assemblymember Adam Gray announced that he will campaign to represent the newly-created 13th Congressional District, according to a press release on Tuesday. 

Photo of California’s 13th Congressional District provided by We Draw The Lines CA

The 13th Congressional District represents all of Merced County, and portions of the counties of Stanislaus, Madera, and Fresno.

“Today I am incredibly proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Gray. “For nearly a decade, I have had the distinct privilege of representing my hometown and the communities I love in the State Assembly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am