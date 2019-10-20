Asian American and Pacific Islander communities learn more about the Fresno mayoral candidates

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Three men are running to be the next Fresno Mayor took on questions from the city’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

In attendance: former police chief Jerry Dyer, Andrew Janz and Brian Jefferson.

Forum organizers say it’s important for these communities to get their specific issues and concerns addressed.

“It’s important that we provide a space for our community members to be able to come out and get to see who’s running, and who they can start to hold accountable for all the issues that they’re facing in the community,” says Katie Moua, community organizer for Hmong Innovating Politics.

The hosting organizations are compiling questions that didn’t make time to send to each candidate.

Moua says they hope to get a response.

