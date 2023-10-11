FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Arts Council is working with Caltrans and the City of Fresno to select artists to paint murals for the columns in San Pablo Park.

They are seeking artists or artist collectives to submit proposals for public art murals.

The final design will be installed on-site on San Pablo Park columns.

Officials are asking for the proposed concepts to be reflective but not limited to the unique blend of culture that makes up Fresno’s local community and its rich history.

The deadline to submit proposals is Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. For more information on what the Fresno Arts Council is looking for, check out the submittable page they have listed.