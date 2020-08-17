Artist raising money to paint murals in honor of Fresno man who died saving children at Reedley Beach

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The artist responsible for murals across the Central Valley has a new project in the works.

Omar Super Huerta wants to honor Manjit Singh, the man who died saving children in the Kings River a few weeks ago. Huerta is planning to paint three murals to honor his life in Fresno, Madera, and Selma. The 29-year-old Fresno man died after he dove into the river at Reedley Beach to save three children from drowning. One of them, an 8-year-old girl named Samantha Cruz-Pedro died later at the hospital. Huerta plans to paint her next Singh to honor her as well.

“I wanted to really honor this man for being such a brave soul, you know him doing all he could to save this little girl, it was amazing to hear,” said Huerta.

Huerta is seeking donations to complete all three murals.

Click here if you would like to donate.