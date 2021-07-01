ArtHop in Downtown Fresno returns

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno’s first ArtHop since the COVID-19 shutdown has finally reopened on Thursday night in downtown Fresno and the Tower District.

ArtHop is a Fresno Arts Council program that organizes galleries, studios, businesses and other public spaces to exhibit artwork on the first and third Thursday of each month from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event takes place in the Tower District for the first Thursday of the month but travels to different areas on the third.

ArtHop nights are big showcases for local artists, stores and businesses where people can meet, browse and enjoy art, food and much more.

A map of the event is available, as well are notes about several of the exhibits.