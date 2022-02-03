ArtHop comes with a side of local vendors in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Thursday saw another edition of Fresno’s ArtHop – and at Tioga Sequoia in Downtown Fresno, the artwork came with a drink and some food. Local vendors say they are looking forward to many more events like this.

“So I’ve been baking cookies for about 20 years,” said vendor Lance Sanchez. “It started with my daughters when they were young.”

Sanchez and his daughters own Dads Cookies. He said his business grew during the pandemic.

“We were able to bake cookies and deliver them to people’s doorsteps so it was a really neat thing to be able to do that.”

This was his first ArtHop experience but said his business has been keeping them pretty busy.

ArtHop is held every first Thursday of the month. Although COVID-19 restrictions have eased up, organizers are still being careful.

“Ninety percent of our venue is outdoors but when you go inside to order you go inside the restrooms any of our indoor space, we are requiring masks,” said Michael Cruz with Fresno’s Tioga Sequoia.

They want to make sure their guests are safe and enjoy the experience.

“It’s basically a celebration of art and community with this local experience in a downtown skyline setting.”