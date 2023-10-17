FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Arte Americas, Casa De La Cultura located in Fresno says it exists to celebrate, nurture, and preserve Latino Arts and Culture.

Organizers say the museum is able to share this through exhibitions and programs that are open to the public year-round. In the month of November for Dia Del Los Muertos they set up specific Latino art and displays to celebrate the national holiday.

The Rosonant Valley is one of the exhibitions shown year-round in the gallery. It is said to be an intimate retrospective of Jose Montoya who was a resident of the Central Valley known for his visual art and poetry, curated in collaboration with Richard Montoya and the Montoya Family Trust, featuring a collection of over 700 works on paper and personal items reflecting his connections to the Central Valley.

Arte Americas is located at 1630 Van Ness Avenue in Fresno. They are open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and on the first Thursday of each month the galleries are free and open until 8 p.m. for Art Hop.

Prices are $5 per person and $3 for children and seniors. Children under five are free. Free admission for Members.

For more information visit Arte Americas website.