Arte Americas getting help from Fresno to help combat pandemic’s impact

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The City of Fresno provided more than a million dollars in grants to nearly 200 organizations and artists – one of the sectors hit hardest hit during the pandemic.

Organizations like Arte Americas have had to close their doors since the pandemic started. The closure causing a number of secondary issues as well.

“Because we were closed there was a fire, broken window, attempts to get into the building. Most important our HVAC system was completely destroyed during the closure,” said Ruth Saludes, executive director of Arte Americas. “Someone came and took all the copper out of it, so now we are without an HVAC system.”

The organization’s goal is to get that fixed, using the $82,500 the received in grant money.

In total, city officials awarded $1,350,000 to 146 local artists and 46 cultural art institutions through the Fresno Arts and Culture Emergency Relief Grant Program. That program is funded through the federal CARES Act.

“We are just absolutely thrilled that we were given that amount. It does help us keep going forward, inspires us to continue,” Saludes added.

The 46 organizations received awards between $3,900 and $82,500 each. Additionally, 146 individual artists also received $2,500 each.