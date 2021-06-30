Art Hop returns to Downtown Fresno and the Tower District

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Art Hop in Downtown Fresno and the Tower District is making its return Thursday evening after the pandemic put it on pause for more than a year.

Art Hop occurs every first and third Thursday of each month. It is organized by the Fresno Arts Council. Museums, studios, galleries, and other venues open their exhibitions and welcome everyone in.

Art lovers and enthusiasts can meet and greet with the artists, enjoy live entertainment and reception.

“So there are just so many different experiences that people can have. “And it is also just very nice to have the opportunity to personally engage with artiest,” said Fresno Arts Council Director, Lilia Chavez. “Many of the artists who are showing their work will be present at the area’s venues so you can actually meet the artist, talk to him or her, learn about their work, and more about the arts.

“It is also sometimes just a serendipitous experience in that you never really know what is going to be there. And who is going to be there and that is what makes art hop so exciting,” said Chavez.

Art Hop is being held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July, 1st. There are opportunities to get some food and drinks at some of the locations.

