FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A spooky art show was held on Thursday at Art Hop in Downtown Fresno.

Zoombie Nation Gallery organizers say what’s unique about that space is the front is a tiny art gallery – and the back is a tattoo studio.

The gallery hosted its ninth horror-themed art show called Killer Brushes. Lorenzo Martinez is one of the artists and says he enjoys sharing his work with the community.

“Killer Brushes is one of my favorite ones and a lot of artists all from the valley are participating and just having a good time seeing a lot of good artwork,” said Martinez.

For more information visit Zoomie Nation for the next upcoming art shows.