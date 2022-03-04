VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four fires were started Friday morning in Visalia, and investigators need help finding the person they say is responsible.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of a fire at a tire store on Mineral King Avenue in Visalia. When first responders arrived they found a pile of tires engulfed in flames, and the fire was beginning to spread to the building.

Investigators say they were able to determine that the fire was intentional.

Approximately four hours later, officers responded to reports of a fire on Santa Fe Avenue. There, officers found a City of Visalia vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

While investigating that vehicle fire, officers received a report of another fire was reported at Encina Street and Center Avenue in Visalia.

As investigators started looking into the third fire, another fire was reported on Main Street in Visalia.

Officer deemed all four fires to be arson.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the person they believe is responsible for the arson. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Logas at (559) 713-4656 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.