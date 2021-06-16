Arson suspect started fire in front of first responders, Fresno Fire says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who the Fresno Fire Department says started a small fire in the city did so immediately in front of a Fresno Fire crew.

The crew was responding to another call of a fire at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of Winery and Chestnut.

Crews reported that at least another three small fires were lit – and requested assistance from Fresno Police to arrest the man suspected of starting them.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the unidentified suspect was purposefully showing responding crews that he has started the fires. He will likely face felony arson charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

