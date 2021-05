SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Selma police officers arrested an arson suspect early Wednesday morning.

Police said they arrested Jaime Andrade, 42, after they responded to the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues regarding a person that was seen lighting a fire.

Selma Fire crews were on scene and extinguished the fire. Police said Andrade was found to be in possession of two hot torches.

Andrade was positively identified by an eyewitness and was transported to Fresno County jail.