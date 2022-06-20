VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he started a fire in a dumpster behind a business on Monday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., firefighters from the Visalia Fire Department were called out to the Long John Silver’s on Mooney Boulevard for a report of a dumpster fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from a dumpster behind the restaurant.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it could spread from the dumpster.

While investigating, officers say witnesses told them that a man had lit garbage on fire inside of the dumpster.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Caleb Pullen.

Pullen was arrested and booked into the Tulare County jail on a charge of arson.