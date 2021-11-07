Arson detectives investigate ‘suspicious’ fires in Sanger, officials say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating two “suspicious fires” that happened in Sanger over the past week, according to Sanger fire officials.

On Sunday afternoon, fire crews responded to the Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria on Jensen and Bethel for reports of compressed cardboard on fire that was threatening structures.

Photo Courtesy: City of Sanger Fire Department

According to firefighters, the fire was quickly put out before reaching any structures, but crews described the incident as “the second suspicious fire this week within the area.”

Sanger Fire Department officials say arson investigators are now examining the area to try and learn more about these separate fires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sanger Fire Department at (559) 875-6568.