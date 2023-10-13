TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Delano man wanted for the death of a 30-year-old in July.

But deputies also revealed that their suspect, 32-year-old Martinez Lombera of Earlimart, was also on the top ten most wanted list for a kidnapping.

Investigators say around 1:00 a.m. on July 22, deputies were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Road 148 in Delano. When they arrived at the scene, they found 30-year-old Francisco Valencia of Delano shot to death.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Martinez Lombera was arrested in Delano for Valencia’s death after a short pursuit with the Delano Police Department.

Lombera was also on Sheriff Boudreaux’s Top Ten Most Wanted List for a 2022 kidnapping.

He is currently being held without bail. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.