FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing.

They say when they arrived they found David Garza with a stab wound to his upper chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injury.

Image courtesy Fresno Police Department

Witnesses were able to provide police with a description of the suspect, and officers were able to locate him nearby.

Detectives say 26-year-old Teven Tyrone Bradley was involved in a physical confrontation with Garza before the stabbing, but left the area. The stabbing occurred when Bradley returned and confronted Garza again.

Bradley was booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces a charge of Murder.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information on this case to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective Mark Yee at 559-621-2407.