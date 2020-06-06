Arrested, released on $0 bail, arrested again after a second high-speed pursuit, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man who was released on a zero-dollar bail after a high-speed pursuit in Fresno County last week was involved in a second pursuit Friday, deputies say.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began shortly after 12:30 p.m. when deputies received a report of a man brandishing a gun outside Parlier. They spotted the suspect’s car, attempted to the car over, and the pursuit continued until the driver ran over a spike strip. Deputies say he attempted to run but was caught by a sheriff’s office K-9.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old John Mathison of Reedley, who had been released following another high-speed pursuit outside Parlier. Deputies say they also found a machete inside the vehicle.

RELATED: Man arrested for DUI after high-speed chase, FCSO says

“We actually just arrested him on May 25th, he was involved in a pursuit and a crash which injured a woman on Lackjack just south of Manning,” said the sheriff’s office’s Tony Botti. “He was booked into jail that day, he was released on zero-dollar bail.”

The sheriff’s office says it will request that Mathison is not eligible for zero-dollar bail this time around.







