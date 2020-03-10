Arrested DJ says he didn’t know the Clovis school party was unauthorized

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Five people arrested after Clovis Police shut down an unauthorized party in the gym of Alta Sierra Intermediate School Saturday night.

“Just after 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning, dispatch center received calls from neighbors in the area, reported several people parking in the neighborhood,” Clovis Police Sergeant Jim Munro said.

Officers estimate around 300 people attended the party. Their cars filled up the school parking lot so people started to park in the neighborhood streets. As soon as officers got on scene, Munro said they began to run.

“The only reason we even knew about this party is because neighbors did call us,” Munro said.

They were able to arrest five of the estimated 300. Two of them were intoxicated women who were taken to the hospital.

The other three were arrested and booked:

Saul Jandres, 21

Davon Martin, 20

Matthew Duran, 20

Davon Martin was the DJ and he said he didn’t know it was an unauthorized party. He was just there for another gig.

“I was informed it was ok to DJ in the gym so while the party’s going on, I see people start running so I stop the music and ask what’s going on, they said the police are here, that’s when I realized I was in trouble,” Martin said in a message to KSEE24.

Martin said he didn’t run and that his two friends, Jandres and Duran, who came with him to the party, stayed with him.

Officers arrested all three of them and took Martin’s DJ equipment.

Police said the gym did have some damage, including the littering of bottles and a messed up storage door.

The maintenance team was able to clean the gym and fix it up in time for their weekend events.

“To my recollection, it’s something that has never happened here in the city of Clovis,” Munro said.

