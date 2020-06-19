Arrested again on sexual assault charges after posting bail for Tinder date attempted rape, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Fresno man who was arrested after forcing himself onto a woman he met through the online dating app Tinder and trying to rape her has been re-arrested for additional sex offenses after he posted bail following the first arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say 30-year-old Fabian Ornelas was arrested in Salinas after fleeing Fresno County following the first arrest on June 13 for kidnapping and attempted rape. He posted over $240,000 in bail, according to a sheriff’s office release sent out Thursday.

Investigators say they continued to develop information that Ornelas had other victims and those who came forward provided enough information to allow a warrant to be issued for the 30-year-old’s second arrest.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Ornelas faces sexual assault charges and is now in Fresno County Jail on a $740,000 bail.

In a statement to KSEE24 News, Tinder confirmed that the suspect‘s profile has been removed from its platform.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, is asked to contact Sergeant Chad Stokes on 559-600-8144.

