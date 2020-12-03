Arrest made in Visalia homicide

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police made an arrest Thursday in connection to a Nov. 30 homicide.

Police have arrested Andrew Michael Hernandez, 26, of Visalia and he has been booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on murder charges.

On Nov. 30, officers found Brandan McCarron, 33, dead in a Visalia apartment. Investigators ruled the death to be a homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives took over the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Somavia at 559-713-4727.