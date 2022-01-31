Arrest made in shooting that killed 2, injured 3 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies have made another arrest related to a shooting that left two dead and three injured at a Valley gas station, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

In an update on the shooting in Ducor that deputies say involved known gang members from Delano, officials announced the arrest of Kevin Serrano, 21 of Ducor. Deputies say Serrano was “an active participant in the shootout.”

Additionally, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department clarified that another person involved in the incident, Jaan Maciel, 21 of Ducor, was determined to be a victim of the shooting. Initially, deputies had said that Maciel had been arrested on charges related to the death of Mauro Aguilar, 32 of Delano, one of the individuals killed in the shooting.

Other individuals included in the incident are Francisco Rodriguez, 20 of Ducor who was killed during the shooting, Jose Palomo, 35 of Delano, who was shot, and an unidentified 17-year-old from Delano who was also shot.

The incident took place around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a Ducor gas station around 10 miles south of Porterville. Investigators from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say that all of the individuals involved were from rival gangs.

Deputies say that the active investigation is still ongoing and that anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.