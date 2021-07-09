Arrest made in shooting near popular northeast Fresno movie theater

Photo of Ricardo Resendez provided by the Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police announce an arrest made in the killing of a man near a popular northeast Fresno movie theater and shopping center.

Police say they arrested Ricardo Resendez, 18 of Parlier, on suspicion of killing Frank Sierras on July 6 at the Campus Pointe Shopping Center.

Frank Sierras, 22, was shot and killed shortly after midnight Tuesday after his white compact vehicle collided into a parking structure of Palazzo at Campus Pointe, a student housing complex, Fresno police say.

Investigators say a disturbance in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Shopping Center led to Sierras being shot. He drove a short distance away before crashing into the apartment complex, investigators say.

Resendez faces one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449 or Detective Eden Cerda at 559-621-2446 regarding case number 21-036307.