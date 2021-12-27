Arrest made in shooting death of Fresno man, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police have identified Socorro Madrigal, 41, as the person they say is responsible for the shooting death of Brandon Catano, 21, after an altercation on Dec. 9.

Investigators say a physical disturbance occurred between several people in an apartment complex in the area of Divisadero Street and San Pablo Avenue. Catano suffered a gunshot wound and despite lifesaving efforts by emergency medical personnel, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Photo of Brandon Catano provided by the Fresno Police Department

On Tuesday, police located and arrested Madrigal on charges related to the death of Catano. He has been booked into the Fresno County jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.